Coyotes sign Lawson Crouse to 5-year deal before arbitration

“He is a big, strong, skilled power forward and we look forward to him being a big part of our future,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward signed hours before a scheduled arbitration hearing.

Crouse had career highs of 20 goals and 14 assists last season, his sixth with the Coyotes. The 24-year-old from Mt. Brydges, Ontario, led Arizona with 181 hits last season and has developed into a respected team leader since being traded from Florida in 2017.