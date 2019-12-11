The Coyotes are 11-5-4 in Western Conference games. Arizona has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 80.6% of opponent chances.

The Blackhawks are 7-7-5 in Western Conference play. Chicago has converted on 16.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 15 power-play goals.

Arizona took down Chicago 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Fischer leads the Coyotes with a plus-nine in 32 games played this season. Clayton Keller has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 14 goals and has recorded 36 points. Alex DeBrincat has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jason Demers: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Olli Maatta: day to day (illness).

