The Oilers are 2-0-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton has converted on 27.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 12 power-play goals.

The Coyotes are 1-1-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona has scored nine power-play goals, converting on 22.5% of chances.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 26 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 13 assists. Connor McDavid has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with eight total assists and has collected 12 points. Alex Goligoski has recorded one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

