The Penguins are 23-11-2 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has converted on 20.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 22 power-play goals.

Boston beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 14 goals and has 27 points. David Krejci has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-13 in 35 games this season. Crosby has 14 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .953 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Tuukka Rask: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body).

