Florida dropped to 1-3-1 since returning from the All-Star break. Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, and Brett Connolly also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Pittsburgh had a 2-1 lead before Crosby’s power-play goal 3:50 into the second. Crosby deflected a shot from Jared McCann past Bobrovsky.

The Penguins had been 0 for 11 on the power play the past two games.

The Panthers closed to 3-2 when Vincent Trocheck passed across to Connolly in the left circle and his wrist shot beat Jarry at 4:59 of the second.

The Penguins went ahead to stay when Letang exited the penalty box, grabbed a loose puck and converted a backhand on a breakaway 6:30 into the game.

Blueger made it 2-0 at 10:44. He poked in a rebound for his eighth of the season.

Hoffman trimmed the lead to 2-1 when he fired a shot from the right circle that got past Jarry with 2:38 left in the first.

NOTES: Penguins D John Marino did not play due to an injury suffered in Thursday’s loss at Tampa Bay. ... Panthers C Aleksander Barkov returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... D MacKenzie Weegar, who missed 16 of the last 17 games, returned after missing Thursday’s game against Vegas with an illness.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday

Panthers: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday