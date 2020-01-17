Crosby scored by redirecting the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard from in front of the net off a pass from Evgeni Malkin. Pittsburgh was on the power play after Detroit’s Luke Glendening took Jared McCann down away from the play and was called for interference.

AD

Howard made 35 saves but remains winless since Oct. 29.

DUCKS 2, HURRICANES 1, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sam Steel scored on a breakaway 1:36 into overtime to lift Anaheim over Carolina.

AD

Erik Gudbranson also had a goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots for Anaheim, which enters a nine-day break following consecutive wins.

Sebastian Aho scored and James Reimer made 35 saves for Carolina, which played its first game without Dougie Hamilton after the All-Star defenseman broke his right leg Thursday at Columbus.

LIGHTNING 7, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Anthony Cirelli got his first career hat trick, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and Tampa Bay routed Winnipeg.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for his 10th straight victory, matching the longest winning streak of his career. He had 10 consecutive wins from Feb. 9 to March 5, 2019.

AD

Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night. Ondrej Palat had three assists, and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had two. Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports