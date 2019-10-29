Jared McCann, Justin Schultz, Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Guentzel and Dominik Kahun also scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray stopped 29 shots to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts.

Oskar Lindblom got his sixth goal for the Flyers, but Philadelphia was simply overwhelmed by the Penguins during a first-period onslaught in which Pittsburgh beat Brian Elliott four times in just more than six minutes.

CAPITALS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

TORONTO — Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game during an overtime power play to complete a four-point night, and Washington beat Toronto.

John Carlson also scored twice for Washington. Nicklas Backstrom added three assists, while Braden Holtby made 27 saves.

Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Andreas Johnsson scored the other goal from Toronto, which got 30 saves from Frederick Andersen.

The Capitals were on the man advantage for much of overtime before Ovechkin scored his 11th of the season on a bullet one-time at the 4-minute mark.

BRUINS 5, SHARKS 1

BOSTON — David Krejci returned with a goal and an assist after missing five games with an injury, David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 12th and Boston beat San Jose.

Chris Wagner also had a goal and an assist as the Bruins won their fourth straight and improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight. Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo also scored for Boston.

Tuukka Rask made 16 saves for the Bruins, who outshot the Sharks 41-17 and held San Jose to just six shots in each of the first two periods.

Brent Burns scored San Jose’s only goal. Martin Jones finished with 36 saves for the Sharks, who lost their third straight and went 1-3-1 on a five-game Eastern Conference trip.

RANGERS 4, LIGHTNING 1

NEW YORK — Filip Chytil scored the tiebreaking goal in his season debut, and New York scored three times in 6½ minutes late in the third period to beat Tampa Bay.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who had one win in their previous seven games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots.

Nikita Kucherov had Tampa Bay’s goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 38 saves.

HURRICANES 2, FLAMES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the final 10:47, including a spectacular lacrosse-style goal that tied it, and Carolina rallied to beat Calgary.

Svechnikov earned a spot in the highlight reels by bringing the puck behind the net, scooping it up on his stick blade, lifting it to chest-level and tucking it over goalie David Rittich’s right shoulder.

He followed that with a power-play connection with 7:25 remaining to help the Hurricanes win their second straight and beat ex-coach Bill Peters for the first time in three tries.

Elias Lindholm scored against his former team for the second straight year and David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames.

RED WINGS 3, OILERS 1

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin and Patrik Nemeth scored in the first period, and Detroit beat Edmonton to end an eight-game skid.

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for the Red Wings, who won for the first time since Oct. 10 against Montreal.

Larkin converted on a power play 7:41 into the game, lifting the puck from the front of the crease. Nemeth, who signed as a free agent last summer, scored his first goal with the Red Wings less than a minute later.

Leon Draisaitl scored Edmonton’s only goal in the third period. Filip Hronek added a late empty-netter.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Bonino had a natural hat trick, Pekka Rinne made 20 saves for his second consecutive shutout and Nashville beat Chicago.

Rocco Grimaldi had the primary assist on all three goals for the first three-point game of his career. Craig Smith added two assists for the Predators, winners of four straight.

The struggling Blackhawks have lost five of six.

Bonino’s hat trick was the third of his NHL career and first with the Predators.

After scoring once in each of the first two periods, Bonino buried the rebound of a shot from Grimaldi from just outside Robin Lehner’s crease, prompting fans to shower the ice with hats at 3:40 of the third.

Lehner finished with 48 saves.

