Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored for the Kings, whose five-game home winning streak ended.
Crouse’s goal in the second period put Arizona ahead 2-1. He left the game in the third period after he fell and hit his head awkwardly into the boards. After being checked by a trainer, he was helped off the ice, and he walked to the locker room.
