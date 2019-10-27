Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers shot 46.7% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: out (hamstring).
Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: out (foot).
