The Stars are 4-1-2 in conference play. Dallas is last in the NHL averaging just 3.6 assists per game. Tyler Seguin leads the team with eight total assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, Calgary won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 10 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 19 points. Elias Lindholm has recorded five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

AD

AD

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-seven in 18 games played this season. Roope Hintz has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Roope Hintz: out (lower body), John Klingberg: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD