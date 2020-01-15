The Sabres have gone 7-13-4 away from home. Buffalo has surrendered 35 power-play goals, killing 74.8% of opponent opportunities.

Buffalo took down Dallas 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 15 goals and has totaled 24 points. Denis Gurianov has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 28 goals and has recorded 61 points. Sam Reinhart has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.