The Flames are 5-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has surrendered 19 power-play goals, killing 84.4% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Dallas won 3-1. Joe Pavelski recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 12 goals and has collected 16 points. Alexander Radulov has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 15 goals and has 25 points. Johnny Gaudreau has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body).

Flames: None listed.

