The Avalanche are 1-2-0 against Central Division opponents. Colorado averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Nikita Zadorov leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

Dallas beat Colorado 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 1. Roope Hintz scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hintz has recorded 11 total points while scoring nine goals and collecting two assists for the Stars. Gurianov has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with eight goals and has recorded 18 points. Nazem Kadri has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

