The Panthers are 26-11-4 against the rest of their division. Florida ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Carter Verhaeghe with 17.
In their last meeting on March 28, Florida won 4-1. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 35 total points for the Stars, 15 goals and 20 assists. Roope Hintz has 11 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 28 total assists and has 42 points. Verhaeghe has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.
Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body).
Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (upper body), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.