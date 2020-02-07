The Wild are 15-13-3 in conference play. Minnesota has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Minnesota won 7-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 28 assists and has recorded 39 points this season. Denis Gurianov has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 20 goals and has recorded 33 points. Kevin Fiala has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: Carson Soucy: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.