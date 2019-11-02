The Canadiens have gone 4-1-2 away from home. Montreal is third in the NHL averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Jonathan Drouin with seven.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hintz leads the Stars with nine goals and totaling 10 points. Tyler Seguin has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Drouin leads the Canadiens with seven goals and has recorded 12 points. Max Domi has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

