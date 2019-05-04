St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Dallas leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the St. Louis Blues in game six. The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 2-1.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has scored 45 power-play goals, converting on 21 percent of chances.

The Blues are 12-9-5 in division matchups. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 goals, adding 47 assists and totaling 80 points. Roope Hintz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 total goals and has totaled 68 points. Jaden Schwartz has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Jamie Oleksiak: day to day (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

