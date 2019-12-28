The Avalanche are 13-10-1 in conference play. Colorado leads the league shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.6 goals on 32.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Dallas won 4-1. Radek Faksa recorded two goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has recorded 30 total points while scoring 10 goals and collecting 20 assists for the Stars. Denis Gurianov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-27 in 37 games played this season. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

