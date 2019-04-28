St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the St. Louis Blues in game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 4-2. Roope Hintz scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

The Stars are 24-14-3 at home. Dallas has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 82.8 percent of opponent chances.

The Blues are 12-9-5 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 goals, adding 47 assists and totaling 80 points. Alexander Radulov has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 49 total assists and has collected 77 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Jamie Oleksiak: day to day (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

