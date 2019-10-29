Minnesota went 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild averaged 31.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper body), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

