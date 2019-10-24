Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .909 save percentage.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Stars Injuries: None listed.
Ducks Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD