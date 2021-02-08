Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks scored 208 total goals last season averaging 3.0 per game.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body), Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).
Blackhawks: Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).
