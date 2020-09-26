The Lightning are 15-9-3 in non-conference action. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Kucherov leads the team with 33.

The Stars are 15-12-2 in non-conference action. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Dallas won 3-2. Jamie Benn scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov has 85 total points for the Lightning, 33 goals and 52 assists. Brayden Point has 7 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Seguin has 50 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Stars. Benn has 7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

