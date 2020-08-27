The Stars are 12-9-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.
The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-14 in 68 games this season. Denis Gurianov has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 35 goals and has 93 points. Nazem Kadri has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
Avalanche: Averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).
Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out indefinitely (leg), Erik Johnson: out indefinitely (undisclsoed).
