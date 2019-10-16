Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall with a 19-18-4 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars scored 45 power play goals with a 21.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.
Stars Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD