Dallas Stars (0-3-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (2-0-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Washington.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall and 24-11-6 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Capitals averaged 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists per game last season.

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Stars scored 209 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Roman Polak: day to day (lower body).

