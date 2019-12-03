The Stars are 11-3-3 in conference matchups. Dallas has allowed 16 power-play goals, killing 83.5% of opponent chances.

Dallas beat Winnipeg 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with 12 goals and has collected 20 points. Patrik Laine has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Tyler Seguin has recorded 21 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 15 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has totaled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (upper body).

Stars Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

