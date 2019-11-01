The Stars are 1-1-0 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the NHL averaging 3.5 assists per game. Tyler Seguin leads the team with six total assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 17 points, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists. Nazem Kadri has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Seguin has recorded 9 total points while scoring three goals and totaling six assists for the Stars. Radulov has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).

Stars Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

