The Stars have gone 17-10-3 away from home. Dallas has converted on 20.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 36 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Oct. 21, Dallas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-eight in 56 games played this season. Artem Anisimov has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

AD

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 30 total assists and has recorded 44 points. Joe Pavelski has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Senators: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (personal).

Stars: Joe Pavelski: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.