Perron scored from the left circle after circling with the puck for a few seconds. He has six goals this season.

O’Reilly had two goals and two assists and Perron added three assists. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, Zach Sanford also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves for the defending champion Blues.

Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, Filip Hronek and Valtteri Filppula added goals, and Jonathan Bernier made 15 stops.

AD

O’Reilly’s power-play goal tied it at 4-4 with 4:18 left in regulation. He put in a one-timer from the slot.

AD

Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead with 8:09 left in the third when his shot from the bottom of the right circle — off the faceoff — went in off Binnington. It was Bertuzzi’s fifth goal.

Larkin brought the Red Wings to 3-2 1:44 into the third with his third goal.

Filppula tied it at 3 at the 6-minute mark, with his first goal.

Schenn’s power-play goal gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead 2:07 into the game. It was his ninth goal. Sanford made it 2-0 at 7:26 with his first goal.

Hronek put the Red Wings on the board, making it 2-1, with a power play goal 10:04 into the second period. It was Hronek’s second goal and broke Detroit’s 127:39 scoreless streak.

AD

But O’Reilly restored the Blues’ two-goal cushion 1:35 later.

Notes: St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed his second game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth played despite missing most of Saturday’s practice.

NEXT UP

Blues: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Host Edmonton, Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD