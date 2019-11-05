Miami went 39-43 overall with a 20-21 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Will Barton: day to day (left toe).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (lower back), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain).

