DETROIT — Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account, saying he would be taking a new role within the organization. Kronwall played 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.

Kronwall had three goals and 24 assists in 79 games last season.

The rebuilding Red Wings are in their first offseason since the return of Steve Yzerman as general manager. They’ve missed the postseason three straight years.

Kronwall’s future was uncertain when 2018-19 ended, but he’d shown over the past couple seasons that he could stay healthy. The Swede said in his retirement video that it was an honor to wear the Red Wings’ jersey, and that Detroit has become home for him and his family.

