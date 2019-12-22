The Coyotes are 12-4-3 on the road. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Taylor Hall leads them averaging 1.0.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 assists and has recorded 29 points this season. Robby Fabbri has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 21 total assists and has collected 27 points. Clayton Keller has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Coyotes: Conor Garland: day to day (upper body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

