Detroit went 32-40-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 15-21-5 on the road. The Red Wings scored 39 power play goals with an 18.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

AD

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings Injuries: Trevor Daley: day to day (lower body), Adam Erne: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD