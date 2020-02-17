The Canadiens are 8-10-2 against the rest of their division. Montreal has converted on 18.8% of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, Detroit won 4-3. Frans Nielsen scored two goals for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 18 goals and has totaled 39 points. Dylan Larkin has collected two goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tomas Tatar has collected 53 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 32 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.3 goals, two assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Hronek: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.