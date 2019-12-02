The Islanders are 13-2-1 in conference matchups. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.3 shots per game.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mantha has recorded 23 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 11 assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 24 games played this season. Derick Brassard has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Anthony Mantha: out (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Thomas Greiss: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

