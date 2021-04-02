The Red Wings are 12-21-5 against the rest of their division. Detroit has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 73.4% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 11, Detroit won 6-4. Anthony Mantha recorded a team-high 3 points for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 16 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 32 points. Yanni Gourde has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 21 points, scoring two goals and registering 19 assists. Robby Fabbri has five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Sam Gagner: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.