Brooklyn Nets (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

Detroit hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Andre Drummond’s 25-point, 24-rebound performance in the Pistons’ 112-106 loss to the Bulls.

Detroit finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference games and 26-15 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall and 19-22 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

AD

Pistons Injuries: Blake Griffin: out (hamstring), Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (concussion), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back).

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD