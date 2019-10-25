Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 11-12-5 in Atlantic Division play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.1 goals on 32.8 shots per game last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Red Wings Injuries: None listed.
Sabres Injuries: Jimmy Vesey: day to day (upper body).
