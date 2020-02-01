The Rangers are 17-12-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, New York won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 17 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 36 points. Larkin has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 27 goals and has recorded 70 points. Mika Zibanejad has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mike Green: out (undisclosed), Frans Nielsen: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

