The Golden Knights are 5-3-1 on the road. Vegas leads the NHL with five shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-five in 18 games played this season. Mantha has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-5 in 18 games played this season. Smith has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: day to day (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (illness).

