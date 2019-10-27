St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall a season ago while going 21-13-7 on the road. The Blues scored 50 power play goals with a 21.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Red Wings Injuries: Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).
Blues Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD