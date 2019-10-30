Detroit went 41-41 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Pistons gave up 107.3 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: None listed.

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Reggie Jackson: out (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD