The Jets are 10-5-1 in road games. Winnipeg has given up 17 power-play goals, killing 77.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Winnipeg won 5-1. Blake Wheeler recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 10 goals, adding 15 assists and collecting 25 points. Robby Fabbri has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jack Roslovic leads the Jets with a plus-nine in 31 games played this season. Mark Scheifele has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Red Wings: 0-10-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: None listed.

