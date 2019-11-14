The Red Wings have gone 3-7-0 away from home. Detroit scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads them with 11 total goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 18 points, scoring six goals and adding 12 assists. Jeff Carter has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mantha leads the Red Wings with 11 goals and has recorded 19 points. Dylan Larkin has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .875 save percentage.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: Patrik Nemeth: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

