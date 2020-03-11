The Red Wings are 9-33-2 in conference matchups. Detroit is last in the NHL recording 27.1 shots per game.
In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Washington won 5-2. Ovechkin recorded a team-high 4 points for the Capitals.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 60 assists and has collected 75 points this season. Ovechkin has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Washington.
Jimmy Howard leads the Red Wings with a plus-zero in 27 games played this season. Dylan Larkin has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.
Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.
INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.
Red Wings: Adam Erne: out (upper body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
