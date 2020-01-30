The Red Wings are 5-22-1 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is last in the NHL recording 28.0 shots per game.

New York took down Detroit 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 26 goals, adding 42 assists and totaling 68 points. Adam Fox has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 23 total assists and has recorded 36 points. Tyler Bertuzzi has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Red Wings: Mike Green: out (undisclosed), Frans Nielsen: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.