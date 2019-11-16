The Red Wings are 3-7-1 on the road. Detroit scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads them with 11 total goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has recorded 21 total points while scoring 10 goals and collecting 11 assists for the Sharks. Brent Burns has recorded three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mantha leads the Red Wings with 11 goals and has 21 points. Bertuzzi has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .875 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

