The Lightning will receive the Devils’ seventh round pick if Domingue plays in seven regular-season games for the Devils this season, or one NHL playoff game or is traded by New Jersey prior to the 2020 draft.

Domingue has a 2-1-1 record with a 3.81 goals-against average for Syracuse. He was 21-5-0 in 26 games with the Lightning, with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average last season. In 122 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Arizona, he is 55-49-8 record with two shutouts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD