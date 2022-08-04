Devils avoid arbitration with Wood with 1-year, $3.2M deal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration with Miles Wood, agreeing to a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the forward. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Thursday night, two days before the two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration. Wood will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old Wood, selected by the Devils in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, was limited to three games last season due to surgery on his left hip and the ensuing recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has totaled 65 goals and 56 assists in 326 games over seven seasons with New Jersey.

Wood, an assistant captain parts of the last two seasons, had career highs of 19 goals, 32 points and 76 games played in 2017-18. He also led the Devils in penalty minutes in three straight seasons from 2016-19.

